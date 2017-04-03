Staff Sgt. Cordero J. Sanderson, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Petroleum Oil Lubricants flight NCO in charge of the fuels service center, paints a wall at West Elementary School during a volunteer event, March 4, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The intent of the new paint was to help brighten the children’s learning environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 22:36
|Photo ID:
|3218308
|VIRIN:
|170304-F-EZ530-112
|Resolution:
|4134x2756
|Size:
|8.05 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, New paint to brighten Yokota's school children's day [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Colorfully Brightening West Elementary
