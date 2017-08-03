Navy Recruiting Takes Center Stage at Houston Rodeo

170308-N-VN372-004 HOUSTON -- (March 8, 2017) Deputy Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Rear Adm. Doug Beal enters the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Wed. March 8. Beal was the rodeo's senior military officer and delivered the Oath of Enlistment to more than 400 future service members earlier that day. Navy Recruiting is dedicated to finding the best and brightest men and women to serve in America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Fahey/RELEASED).

