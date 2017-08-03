(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Recruiting Takes Center Stage at Houston Rodeo [Image 2 of 4]

    Navy Recruiting Takes Center Stage at Houston Rodeo

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Fahey 

    Navy Recruiting District Houston

    170308-N-VN372-004 HOUSTON -- (March 8, 2017) Deputy Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Rear Adm. Doug Beal enters the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Wed. March 8. Beal was the rodeo's senior military officer and delivered the Oath of Enlistment to more than 400 future service members earlier that day. Navy Recruiting is dedicated to finding the best and brightest men and women to serve in America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Fahey/RELEASED).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 22:26
    Photo ID: 3218304
    VIRIN: 170308-N-VN372-004
    Resolution: 5250x3500
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Recruiting Takes Center Stage at Houston Rodeo [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Chris Fahey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Navy Week
    Nimitz
    Rodeo
    Houston Rodeo
    STEM
    CNRC
    NRD Houston
    Navy Recruiting
    Rodeo Houston

