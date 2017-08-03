Navy Recruiting Takes Center Stage at Houston Rodeo

170308-N-VN372-003 HOUSTON -- (March 8, 2017) More than 150 future Sailors from across Navy Recruiting District Houston take their Oath of Enlistment during a joint swear in ceremony at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Military Appreciation Day, Wed. March 8. Navy Recruiting is dedicated to finding the best and brightest men and women to serve in America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Fahey/RELEASED).

