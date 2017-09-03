Sailor and Marine Work Side-by-Side to Prepare Brownies

170309-N-NB544-111 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 9, 2017) Cpl. Derek Saunders (left), from Littleton, Col., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Ariel Coley, from Crestview, Fla., assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, prepare brownie mix in the flag galley aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

