U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform during the Battle Color Ceremony at the 11 Area football field on Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 9, 2017. The ceremony featured “The Commandant’s Own," the United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Official Color Guard of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tabitha A. Markovich)

