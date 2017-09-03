Green Bay conducts flight ops with VMM-262

170309-N-ZL062-151 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 9, 2017) Airman Andrew Jerauld, from Attleboro, Mass., signals an AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), to land on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

