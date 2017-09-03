170309-N-ZL062-039 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 9, 2017) An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), flies off the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 19:51 Photo ID: 3218219 VIRIN: 170309-N-ZL062-039 Resolution: 4918x3273 Size: 1.04 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Bay conducts flight ops with VMM-262 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.