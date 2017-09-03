Green Bay Sailors take E-5 advancement exam

170309-N-JH293-001 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 9, 2017) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Jon Donaldson, from South Saint Paul, Minn., takes the Navy-wide E-5 advancement exam aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

