    2017 USARAK Winter Games [Image 14 of 18]

    2017 USARAK Winter Games

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by John Pennell 

    United States Army Alaska

    A team works together to set up a 10-man tent in U.S. Army Alaska's Winter Games at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, March 9, 2017. This year’s events include downhill ski racing, live-fire biathlon range, stress shooting, land navigation, skijoring, setting up the Arctic 10-man tent and stove correctly, and evaluating and treating a casualty in the extreme cold. As America’s Arctic Warriors and the U.S. Army’s experts in surviving, operating, fighting and winning in extreme cold weather and high altitude environments, all the skills tested during the games are critical for all USARAK Soldier proficiency. (Army photo/John Pennell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 19:24
    Photo ID: 3218076
    VIRIN: 170309-A-SO352-005
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 USARAK Winter Games [Image 1 of 18], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    ski
    Winter Games
    Winter
    Fort Wainwright
    U.S. Army Alaska
    USARAK
    snowshoe
    skijouring

