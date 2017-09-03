USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Religious Programs Specialists conduct Religious Ceremonies

170309-N-XT039-028 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 9, 2017) Religious Programs Specialist Seaman Apprentice Luis F. Castro, from Goiânia, Brazil, prepares an altar candle for a Roman Catholic Mass in the ship’s Chapel aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

