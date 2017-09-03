170309-N-XT039-015 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 9, 2017) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Nick Belsito, from Streetsboro, Ohio, conducts maintenance on phone connections in the interior communications repair shop aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 18:29 Photo ID: 3217990 VIRIN: 170309-N-XT039-015 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 754.24 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) ICs Conduct Maintenance [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.