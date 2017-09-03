(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Master Helmsman Navigates the Sea [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Master Helmsman Navigates the Sea

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.09.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170309-N-XT039-003 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 9, 2017) Seaman Ahmed Jam-Jalloh, from Alexandria, Va., controls the helm of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) on the ship’s bridge. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 18:26
    Photo ID: 3217984
    VIRIN: 170309-N-XT039-003
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 959.59 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Master Helmsman Navigates the Sea [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Religious Programs Specialists conduct Religious Ceremonies
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) ICs Conduct Maintenance
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Master Helmsman Navigates the Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    PHIBRON 11
    CTF 76
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT