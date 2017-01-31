AADD: We’re there when your plan fails

Among major crimes, driving under the influence has one of the highest arrest rates with more than 1.4 million DUI arrests annually. Airmen Against Drunk Driving is an Air Force program designed to provide a ride home for Airmen whose plans have fallen through, and its volunteers keep the program alive. If ever in need of a ride home after plans have fallen through call 406-788-HOME (4633). (U.S. Air Force photo illustration/Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes)

