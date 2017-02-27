Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 18:15 Photo ID: 3217941 VIRIN: 170227-F-ID393-014 Resolution: 5419x3048 Size: 2.13 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, D-M Airman recognized as one of 12 OAY [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Nathan Barbour, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.