Sgt. Ashton Harris, electro-optics ordnance repairer, Exercise Support Division, enjoys spending time with family and cosplaying during comic conventions.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 17:05
|Photo ID:
|3217728
|VIRIN:
|170308-M-ZZ999-954
|Resolution:
|599x599
|Size:
|31.15 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What I’ve Learned: Ashton Harris [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
What I’ve Learned: Ashton Harris
LEAVE A COMMENT