Palm Vista Elementary students eat lunch with Marines

Fourth and fifth-grade students from Palm Vista Elementary school play kickball with Marines from 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment at Victory Park following the annual Battle Color Ceremony at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., March 8, 2017. 3/4 adopted the elementary school in order to mentor the children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalia Cuevas)

