    Palm Vista Elementary students eat lunch with Marines [Image 3 of 4]

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Fourth and fifth-grade students from Palm Vista Elementary school arrive at Victory Park to have lunch with Marines from 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment following the annual Battle Color Ceremony at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., March 8, 2017. 3-4 adopted the elementary school in order to mentor the children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalia Cuevas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 16:52
    Photo ID: 3217692
    VIRIN: 170308-M-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 3087x1191
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palm Vista Elementary students eat lunch with Marines [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    Combat Center
    MCAGCC
    4th Marines
    Children
    students
    California
    Marine Corps
    Twentynine Palms
    7th Marine Regiment
    Palm Vista Elementary

