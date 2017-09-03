Crisis Response air evacuation training

Airmen with the 514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, Air Mobility Command, carry a mannequin used to simulate a patient on a 305th Air Mobility Wing C-17 Globemaster III during aeromedical evacuation training for Airmen with 514th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Mississippi, March 9, 2017. The training’s purpose was to teach flight nurses and aeromedical evacuation technicians how to respond to scenarios during the evacuation of sick or wounded personnel, and how to handle medical situations that might occur during the flight. Close to 700 AMC Airmen with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing are participating in the mobilization exercise Crisis Response 2017. The exercise’s primary goal is for the four wings to deploy to an austere location and set up and sustain combat air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

