    Crisis Response air evacuation training [Image 2 of 12]

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Olsen  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen with the 514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, Air Mobility Command, carry a mannequin used to simulate a patient on a 305th Air Mobility Wing C-17 Globemaster III during aeromedical evacuation training for Airmen with 514th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Mississippi, March 9, 2017. The training’s purpose was to teach flight nurses and aeromedical evacuation technicians how to respond to scenarios during the evacuation of sick or wounded personnel, and how to handle medical situations that might occur during the flight. Close to 700 AMC Airmen with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing are participating in the mobilization exercise Crisis Response 2017. The exercise’s primary goal is for the four wings to deploy to an austere location and set up and sustain combat air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 16:03
    Photo ID: 3217642
    VIRIN: 170309-F-AL508-015
    Resolution: 4848x3232
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crisis Response air evacuation training [Image 1 of 12], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

