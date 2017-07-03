(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center [Image 1 of 7]

    Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Cpl. Megan Almojuela, a member of the , U.S. Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps, interacts with two young fans after the Battle Color Ceremony at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., March 8, 2017. The United States Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment travels worldwide annually to demonstrate the discipline and “Esprit de Corps” of United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalia Cuevas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 16:30
    Photo ID: 3217640
    VIRIN: 170308-M-ZZ999-007
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center
    Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center
    Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center
    Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center
    Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center
    Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center
    Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center

    TAGS

    Combat Center
    MCAGCC
    Color Guard
    California
    Marine Corps
    Twentynine Palms
    Esprit de Corps
    Battle Color
    Drum & Bugle Corps
    Silent Drill Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT