Cpl. Megan Almojuela, a member of the , U.S. Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps, interacts with two young fans after the Battle Color Ceremony at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., March 8, 2017. The United States Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment travels worldwide annually to demonstrate the discipline and “Esprit de Corps” of United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalia Cuevas)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 16:30
|Photo ID:
|3217640
|VIRIN:
|170308-M-ZZ999-007
|Resolution:
|3840x2560
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Battle Color Detachment performs aboard Combat Center
