    3/4 participates in Read Across America Day [Image 1 of 7]

    3/4 participates in Read Across America Day

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Lance Cpl. Isaac Ellison, infantry automatic rifle gunner, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, reads a Dr. Seuss book at Palm Vista Elementary School in Twentynine Palms, Calif., as part of Read Across America Day, March 3, 2017. The battalion recently adopted the school and the unit volunteers to participate in many of the schools’ events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 15:15
    Photo ID: 3217533
    VIRIN: 170303-M-UD149-082
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/4 participates in Read Across America Day [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    Combat Center
    3/4
    4th Marines
    Read Across America
    Twentynine Palms
    7th Marine Regiment
    Palm Vista Elementary

