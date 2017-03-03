3/4 participates in Read Across America Day

Lance Cpl. Hayden Fletcher, rifleman, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, reads Dr. Seuss books to a second grade class at Palm Vista Elementary School in Twentynine Palms Calif., as part of Read Across America Day, March 3, 2017. The battalion recently adopted the school and the unit volunteers to participate in many of the schools’ events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

