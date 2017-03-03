Cpl. Michael Caceres, maintenance management specialist, and Lance Cpl. Gavin McDougle, motor transportation mechanic, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, talk and play with Palm Vista Elementary School students in Twentynine Palms, Calif., March 3, 2017. The battalion recently adopted the school and the unit volunteers to participate in many of the schools’ events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 15:15 Photo ID: 3217519 VIRIN: 170303-M-UD149-065 Resolution: 3840x2560 Size: 4.9 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3/4 participates in Read Across America Day [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.