    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership [Image 1 of 3]

    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Col. Leonard Kosinksi (right), 62nd Airlift Wing commander, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord leadership visits a static C-17 Globemaster III on the McChord Field flightline Feb. 9, 2017 on JBLM, Wash. The 62AW hosted our joint base partners in an effort to provide a familiarization piece as to what units and mission sets the Air Force does. (Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 14:01
    Photo ID: 3217320
    VIRIN: 170210-F-PD986-036
    Resolution: 4535x3018
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JBLM
    AMC

