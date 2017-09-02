Col. Leonard Kosinksi (right), 62nd Airlift Wing commander, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord leadership visits a static C-17 Globemaster III on the McChord Field flightline Feb. 9, 2017 on JBLM, Wash. The 62AW hosted our joint base partners in an effort to provide a familiarization piece as to what units and mission sets the Air Force does. (Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 14:01
|Photo ID:
|3217320
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-PD986-036
|Resolution:
|4535x3018
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT