62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership

Col. Leonard Kosinksi (right), 62nd Airlift Wing commander, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord leadership visits a static C-17 Globemaster III on the McChord Field flightline Feb. 9, 2017 on JBLM, Wash. The 62AW hosted our joint base partners in an effort to provide a familiarization piece as to what units and mission sets the Air Force does. (Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley)

