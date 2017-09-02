(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership [Image 2 of 3]

    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Joint Base Lewis McChord leadership visits a static C-17 Globemaster III on the McChord Field, flightline Feb. 9, 2017, on JBLM, Wash. The group of more than 30 Army officers attended a 62nd Airlift Wing mission presentation briefed by Col. Leonard Kosinski, 62 AW commander. (Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 14:01
    Photo ID: 3217317
    VIRIN: 170210-F-PD986-010
    Resolution: 4344x2819
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership
    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership
    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-17
    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT