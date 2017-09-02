Joint Base Lewis McChord leadership visits a static C-17 Globemaster III on the McChord Field, flightline Feb. 9, 2017, on JBLM, Wash. The group of more than 30 Army officers attended a 62nd Airlift Wing mission presentation briefed by Col. Leonard Kosinski, 62 AW commander. (Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 14:01
|Photo ID:
|3217317
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-PD986-010
|Resolution:
|4344x2819
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT