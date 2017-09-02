Col. Leonard Kosinski, 62nd Airlift Wing commander, speaks to Army leadership during a McChord orientation Feb. 9, 2017, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The goal of the orientation was to educate Army partners at JBLM about the mission and capabilities of the 62 AW. (Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley)

Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US This work, 62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.