(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership [Image 3 of 3]

    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Col. Leonard Kosinski, 62nd Airlift Wing commander, speaks to Army leadership during a McChord orientation Feb. 9, 2017, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The goal of the orientation was to educate Army partners at JBLM about the mission and capabilities of the 62 AW. (Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 14:01
    Photo ID: 3217315
    VIRIN: 170210-F-PD986-001
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership
    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership
    62nd Airlift Wing hosts JBLM leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JBLM
    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT