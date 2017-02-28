(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NISE 219 at Carderock

    NISE 219 at Carderock

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Devin M Pisner 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. David Hahn listens as Garry Shields (left), head of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Disruptive Technology Laboratory, describes the Optionally Manned Technology Demonstrator (OMTD) Big Area Additive Manufacturing (BAAM) test article, which is a 30-foot-long, proof-of-concept hull print modeled after a SEAL delivery vehicle. Hahn was at Carderock's headquarters in West Bethesda, Md., on Feb. 28, 2017, for the annual Naval Innovative Science and Engineering (NISE) Technical Exchange Meeting (TEM). (U.S. Navy photo by Devin Pisner/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017
    Photo ID: 3217308
    VIRIN: 170228-N-XI735-002
    Resolution: 4164x2712
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NISE 219 at Carderock, by Devin M Pisner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    science
    engineering
    development
    DON
    Navy
    technology
    S&T
    R&D
    NISE 219

