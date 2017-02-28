NISE 219 at Carderock

Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. David Hahn listens as Garry Shields (left), head of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division’s Disruptive Technology Laboratory, describes the Optionally Manned Technology Demonstrator (OMTD) Big Area Additive Manufacturing (BAAM) test article, which is a 30-foot-long, proof-of-concept hull print modeled after a SEAL delivery vehicle. Hahn was at Carderock’s headquarters in West Bethesda, Md., on Feb. 28, 2017, for the annual Naval Innovative Science and Engineering (NISE) Technical Exchange Meeting (TEM). (U.S. Navy photo by Devin Pisner/Released)

