Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Alice G. Wells, U.S. Ambassador to Jordan, after arriving in Amman, Jordan, March 8, 2017. (Dept. of Defense photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 13:53
|Photo ID:
|3217307
|VIRIN:
|170308-D-PB383-003
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|AMMAN, JORDAN, JO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJCS Arrives in Jordan [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
