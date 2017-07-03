(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ensuring honor and dignity: 3rd CAB Mortuary Affairs Specialists stand ready

    Ensuring honor and dignity: 3rd CAB Mortuary Affairs Specialists stand ready

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. William Begley 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Jeffrey Smith and Sgt. Levi Kedugyed, both with Headquarters Support Company, 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd CAB practice folding an American flag on Hunter Army Airfield March 7. The Soldiers are mortuary affairs specialists who perform duties relating to deceased personnel, including recovery, collection, evacuation and establishment of tentative identification. They also inventory, safeguard and evacuate personal effects of deceased personnel. (Photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 13:54
    Photo ID: 3217298
    VIRIN: 170307-A-HQ885-001
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Hometown: ELKTON, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensuring honor and dignity: 3rd CAB Mortuary Affairs Specialists stand ready, by SGT William Begley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ensuring honor and dignity: 3rd CAB Mortuary Affairs Specialists stand ready

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    603rd Aviation Support Battalion
    Mortuary Affairs Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT