Ensuring honor and dignity: 3rd CAB Mortuary Affairs Specialists stand ready

Spc. Jeffrey Smith and Sgt. Levi Kedugyed, both with Headquarters Support Company, 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd CAB practice folding an American flag on Hunter Army Airfield March 7. The Soldiers are mortuary affairs specialists who perform duties relating to deceased personnel, including recovery, collection, evacuation and establishment of tentative identification. They also inventory, safeguard and evacuate personal effects of deceased personnel. (Photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US