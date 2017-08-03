(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJCS Arrives in Jordan [Image 5 of 5]

    CJCS Arrives in Jordan

    AMMAN, JORDAN, JORDAN

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Alice G. Wells, U.S. Ambassador to Jordan, after arriving in Amman, Jordan, March 8, 2017. (Dept. of Defense photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 13:53
    Photo ID: 3217289
    VIRIN: 170308-D-PB383-001
    Resolution: 2000x1429
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: AMMAN, JORDAN, JO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Arrives in Jordan [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CJCS Arrives in Jordan
    CJCS Arrives in Jordan
    CJCS Arrives in Jordan
    CJCS Arrives in Jordan
    CJCS Arrives in Jordan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Armed Forces
    Joint Staff
    Ambassador
    CJCS
    Jordan
    Navy
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Army
    Dunford
    Joseph F. Dunford Jr.
    Gen. Dunford
    Alice Wells

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT