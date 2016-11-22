(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SCANG Weapons Live Load [Image 1 of 3]

    SCANG Weapons Live Load

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Floyd 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sydney Byrd, 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons loader, assists in affixing a bomb onto the wing of an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet on the taxiway at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Nov. 22, 2016. The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing is the only fighter wing in the Air National Guard that is assigned to a stand-alone base, allowing for the capability to store, build, load, and drop live tactical assets from home station. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2016
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 13:42
    Photo ID: 3217287
    VIRIN: 161122-Z-VD276-031
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 542.26 KB
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCANG Weapons Live Load [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    SCANG Weapons Live Load
    SCANG Weapons Live Load
    SCANG Weapons Live Load

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Females on the flight line: breaking barriers and loading weapons

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    S.C.
    Womens History Month
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Weapons
    Eastover
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    S.C. Air National Guard
    WHM
    S.C. Air Guard
    Live Load

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT