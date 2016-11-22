SCANG Weapons Live Load

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Roger McKay, crew chief, left, and Senior Airman Sydney Byrd, weapons loader, both assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare to move a bomb on the taxiway at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Nov. 22, 2016. The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing is the only fighter wing in the Air National Guard that is assigned to a stand-alone base, allowing for the capability to store, build, load, and drop live tactical assets from home station. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd)

