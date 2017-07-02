Senior Airman Mason Boyd (Left) and Airman Katara Williams, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels apprentices, add fuel to a fuel truck on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 7, 2017. The 627th LRS has 11 fuel trucks, which have 6,000 gallon tanks that can issue up to 600 gallons per minute each. (Air Force Photo/ Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 13:31
|Photo ID:
|3217273
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-PD986-004
|Resolution:
|4413x2822
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 627th LRS keeps wing fueled for flight, by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
