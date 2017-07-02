(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    627th LRS keeps wing fueled for flight

    627th LRS keeps wing fueled for flight

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Mason Boyd (Left) and Airman Katara Williams, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels apprentices, add fuel to a fuel truck on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 7, 2017. The 627th LRS has 11 fuel trucks, which have 6,000 gallon tanks that can issue up to 600 gallons per minute each. (Air Force Photo/ Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 13:31
    Photo ID: 3217273
    VIRIN: 170208-F-PD986-004
    Resolution: 4413x2822
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 627th LRS keeps wing fueled for flight, by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fuels
    McChord AFB
    627 LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT