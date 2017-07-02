Senior Airman Mason Boyd (Left) and Airman Katara Williams, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels apprentices, add fuel to a fuel truck on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 7, 2017. The 627th LRS has 11 fuel trucks, which have 6,000 gallon tanks that can issue up to 600 gallons per minute each. (Air Force Photo/ Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley)

Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 627th LRS keeps wing fueled for flight, by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.