Carl Newhouse, Joint Base Lewis-McChord senior Employee Assistance Program coordinator, stands in the lobby of the Armed Forces Community Service Center at JBLM, Wash. Jan. 26, 2017. The EAP offers communication classes, work force development, civility classes, workplace violence classes, diversity classes and short term counseling for DoD civilians, retirees, dependent, and active duty personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 13:23 Photo ID: 3217246 VIRIN: 170124-F-PD986-003 Resolution: 4197x2482 Size: 1.65 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Employee Assistance Program seeks to help, by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.