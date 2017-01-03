Army Emergency Relief campaign

Army Community Service (ACS) Financial Readiness Program Manager Blonza Graves talks to attendees at the Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign Kick-Off Breakfast at McCoy’s Community Center on March 1, 2017, at Fort McCoy. The AER campaign began March 1 and runs through May 15, 2017. The breakfast, organized by ACS with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, promoted the importance of AER. More information on ACS support also be found online at mccoy.armymwr.com/us/mccoy/programs/army-community-service. For more information about AER or to find out how to donate to the campaign, go online to www.aerhq.org. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

