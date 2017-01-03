(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Emergency Relief Campaign [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Emergency Relief Campaign

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Army Community Service (ACS) Financial Readiness Program Manager Blonza Graves talks to attendees at the Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign Kick-Off Breakfast at McCoy’s Community Center on March 1, 2017, at Fort McCoy. The AER campaign began March 1 and runs through May 15, 2017. The breakfast, organized by ACS with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, promoted the importance of AER. More information on ACS support also be found online at mccoy.armymwr.com/us/mccoy/programs/army-community-service. For more information about AER or to find out how to donate to the campaign, go online to www.aerhq.org. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 12:17
    Photo ID: 3217139
    VIRIN: 170301-A-OK556-1735
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Emergency Relief Campaign [Image 1 of 3], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Army Emergency Relief Campaign
    Army Emergency Relief Campaign
    Army Emergency Relief campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT