U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Cobra Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a fire mission with a M777 Howitzer during Exercise Dynamic Front II at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 9, 2017. Dynamic Front is an artillery operability exercise and focuses on developing solutions within the theater level fires system by executing multi-echelon fires and testing interoperability at the tactical level. It includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 12:01 Photo ID: 3217123 VIRIN: 170309-A-HE359-641 Resolution: 4214x2804 Size: 6.62 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017 [Image 1 of 33], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.