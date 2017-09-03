(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017 [Image 4 of 33]

    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Cobra Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a fire mission with a M777 Howitzer during Exercise Dynamic Front II at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 9, 2017. Dynamic Front is an artillery operability exercise and focuses on developing solutions within the theater level fires system by executing multi-echelon fires and testing interoperability at the tactical level. It includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 12:01
    Photo ID: 3217118
    VIRIN: 170309-A-HE359-628
    Resolution: 4459x2968
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017 [Image 1 of 33], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017
    Exercise Dynamic Front II 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    NATO
    Grafenwoehr
    Allies
    U.S. Army Europe
    Artillery
    USAREUR
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    Sling Load Operations
    the United States
    simulations
    2CR
    Field Artillery Squadron
    Fire Squadron
    Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities
    7ATC
    7th Army Training Command
    ASCA
    Dynamic Front II
    DFII
    Cobra Battery

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT