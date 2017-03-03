(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cold Steel Convoy [Image 1 of 4]

    Cold Steel Convoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support an Army Reserve exercise, Operation Cold Steel, drive M1075A1 Palletized Load System trucks in a convoy during exercise preparation March 3, 2017, at the installation. Operation Cold Steel’s purpose is to qualify select gun crews to support “Objective-T” requirements for Army Early Response Forces, or AERF. Army Reserve forces, which are part of the overall AERF contingency forces, are part of the Army plan to provide a force that can deploy on short notice to respond to contingencies when needed. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Steel Convoy [Image 1 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Operation Cold Steel

