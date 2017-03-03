Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support an Army Reserve exercise, Operation Cold Steel, drive M1075A1 Palletized Load System trucks in a convoy during exercise preparation March 3, 2017, at the installation. Operation Cold Steel’s purpose is to qualify select gun crews to support “Objective-T” requirements for Army Early Response Forces, or AERF. Army Reserve forces, which are part of the overall AERF contingency forces, are part of the Army plan to provide a force that can deploy on short notice to respond to contingencies when needed. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 11:56
|Photo ID:
|3217110
|VIRIN:
|170303-A-OK556-1844
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cold Steel Convoy [Image 1 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
