Cold Steel convoy

Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support an Army Reserve exercise, Operation Cold Steel, drive M1075A1 Palletized Load System trucks in a convoy during exercise preparation March 3, 2017, at the installation. Operation Cold Steel’s purpose is to qualify select gun crews to support “Objective-T” requirements for Army Early Response Forces, or AERF. Army Reserve forces, which are part of the overall AERF contingency forces, are part of the Army plan to provide a force that can deploy on short notice to respond to contingencies when needed. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

