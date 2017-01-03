Dr. James Foot, standing, senior analyst/strategic planner, Army National Guard Business Transformation Office, speaks to senior leaders and directors of 88th Regional Support Command as well as Army Communities of Excellence contributors during a discussion on opportunities for improvement noted by the ACOE site visit, March 1.
This work, ACOE Feedback, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
