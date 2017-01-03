(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ACOE Feedback

    ACOE Feedback

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Regional Support Command

    Dr. James Foot, standing, senior analyst/strategic planner, Army National Guard Business Transformation Office, speaks to senior leaders and directors of 88th Regional Support Command as well as Army Communities of Excellence contributors during a discussion on opportunities for improvement noted by the ACOE site visit, March 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 10:59
    Photo ID: 3216728
    VIRIN: 170301-A-SX453-047
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACOE Feedback, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    88th RSC Earns Top Prize in Annual ACOE Competition

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    Fort McCoy
    88th RSC
    ACOE
    Army Communities

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT