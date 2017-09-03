(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mr. Ray B. Shepherd visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

    Mr. Ray B. Shepherd visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Col. Louis B. Rago (right), chief of staff for U.S. Army Africa, and Mr. Ray B. Shepherd, Director Defense Media Activity; pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office during a recent visit to Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Mar. 9, 2017. (Photo by U.S. Army Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 10:11
    Photo ID: 3216628
    VIRIN: 170309-A-DO858-005
    Resolution: 2362x1535
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. Ray B. Shepherd visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    italy
    U.S. Army Africa
    U.S. Army Europe.
    U.S. Army
    U.S.A.
    vicenza
    Caserma Ederle
    Davide Dalla Massara
    7A JMTC
    photolab vicenza
    TSC Vicenza
    Commanding General U.S. Army Africa
    Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington
    Mr. Ray B. Shepherd
    Director Defense Media Activity

