    10th Marine Regiment conducts Artillery Assistant Gunners and Gunners Course [Image 2 of 10]

    10th Marine Regiment conducts Artillery Assistant Gunners and Gunners Course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Pfc. ABREY LIGGINS 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A Marine sets up a collimator, a primary aiming point for the weapon system, during a gunner and assistant gunner course at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Mar. 7, 2017. The course is designed to help artillery Marines improve their proficiency in operating the M777 howitzer and 120mm expeditionary fire support system. The students participating in the course are from 1st Battalion and 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Abrey Liggins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 09:36
    VIRIN: 170307-M-OX257-200
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Marine Regiment conducts Artillery Assistant Gunners and Gunners Course [Image 1 of 10], by PFC ABREY LIGGINS, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

