Marines familiarize themselves with a M777 howitzer during a gunner and assistant gunner course at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Mar. 7, 2017. The course is designed to help artillery Marines improve their proficiency in operating the M777 howitzer and 120mm expeditionary fire support system. The students participating in the course are from 1st Battalion and 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Abrey Liggins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 09:36 Photo ID: 3216554 VIRIN: 170307-M-OX257-090 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.19 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Marine Regiment conducts Artillery Assistant Gunners and Gunners Course [Image 1 of 10], by PFC ABREY LIGGINS, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.