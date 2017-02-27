The United States Forces-Afghanistan Band, 1st Cavalry Division Band Detachment Rock Band, rehearses alongside British and Jordanian military musicians Feb. 27, 2017, in Amman, Jordan. Musicians from the three groups were preparing for an upcoming joint performance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. A.J. Coyne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 08:54 Photo ID: 3216504 VIRIN: 170227-Z-DO111-013 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 5.11 MB Location: JO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Music Training [Image 1 of 13], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.