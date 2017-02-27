The United States Forces-Afghanistan Band, 1st Cavalry Division Band Detachment Rock Band, rehearses alongside British and Jordanian military musicians Feb. 27, 2017, in Amman, Jordan. Musicians from the three groups were preparing for an upcoming joint performance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. A.J. Coyne)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 08:54
|Photo ID:
|3216504
|VIRIN:
|170227-Z-DO111-013
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Music Training [Image 1 of 13], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT