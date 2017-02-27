(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Music Training [Image 1 of 13]

    Joint Music Training

    JORDAN

    02.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central

    The United States Forces-Afghanistan Band, 1st Cavalry Division Band Detachment Rock Band, rehearses alongside British and Jordanian military musicians Feb. 27, 2017, in Amman, Jordan. Musicians from the three groups were preparing for an upcoming joint performance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. A.J. Coyne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 08:54
    Photo ID: 3216504
    VIRIN: 170227-Z-DO111-013
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Music Training [Image 1 of 13], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Joint Music Training
    Good times on the drums
    Good beats
    Enjoy the sounds
    Bands Join in Song
    British Saxaphone
    View from the drummer
    The band plays on
    Getting into the Music
    The precussion section
    The Fiddlers Play
    Playing More Drums
    Playing drums

