    ISTC NSOCM Course [Image 1 of 9]

    ISTC NSOCM Course

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Eric Steen 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Multinational medics provide casualty care in the Special Operations Combat Medic course at the International Special Training Centre, Pfullendorf, Germany, February 23, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Eric Steen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 08:39
    Photo ID: 3216501
    VIRIN: 170223-A-IO573-525
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 23.05 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISTC NSOCM Course [Image 1 of 9], by Eric Steen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

