    TRAIN STRONG! [Image 2 of 2]

    TRAIN STRONG!

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters from the 10th Mountain Division's 10th Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Drum New York sit on the Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany, Mar. 7, 2017. The 10th Mountain Division's Combat Aviation Brigade is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of Russian aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 07:44
    Photo ID: 3216307
    VIRIN: 170307-A-IY962-001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRAIN STRONG! [Image 1 of 2], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TRAIN STRONG!
    TRAIN STRONG!

