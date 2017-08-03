(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy [Image 41 of 41]

    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Opening ceremony of the 5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course at the Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) in Vicenza, Italy, Mar. 8, 2017. The event brought together military and civic leaders of the local community and offered the opportunity to celebrate International Women's Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 08:05
    Photo ID: 3216217
    VIRIN: 170308-A-JM436-005
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 41], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course and “International Woman’s Day” at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Course
    Italy
    Carabinieri
    Vicenza
    International Woman’s Day
    VI Specialist
    Paolo Bovo
    CoESPU
    Zainab Hawa Bangura
    Veneto Region
    Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units
    Brig. Gen. Giovanni Pietro Barbano
    7 ATC
    Col. Darius S. Gallegos
    Director CoESPU
    5th “Gender Protection in Peace Operations” Course
    Comando Generale dei Carabinieri
    deputy director CoESPU
    Federico Formisano
    President of the Municipal Council Vicenza
    Ms. Manuela Lanzarin
    Under-Secretary-General
    Chargé d’Affaires ad interim
    Kelly Degnan
    U.S. Embassy Roma
    Dr. Irene Fellin
    Gender Consultant International Affairs Institute Roma

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT