A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the 10th Mountain Division's 10th Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Drum New York conducts a traffic pattern training flight Mar. 7, 2017, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. During traffic pattern training flights, pilots perform multiple important maneuvers and tasks, including taking off, making coordinated turns, managing airspeed and landing. The 10th Mountain Division's Combat Aviation Brigade is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of Russian aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)

Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE This work, UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Traffic Pattern Training Flight, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.