Marksmanship training in Chad during Flintlock 2017

A Chadian Special Forces soldier receives basic rifle marksmanship training at a live fire range Mar. 6, 2017 in Massaguet, Chad as part of Flintlock 17. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multilateral sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nations in North and West Africa. (Army photo by Sgt. Derek Hamilton)

