    Marksmanship training in Chad during Flintlock 2017 [Image 8 of 11]

    Marksmanship training in Chad during Flintlock 2017

    CHAD

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Payton 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Chadian Special Forces soldiers receive basic rifle marksmanship and sniper training at a live fire range Mar. 6, 2017 in Massaguet, Chad as part of Flintlock 17. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multilateral sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nations in North and West Africa. (Army photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Payton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 05:57
    Photo ID: 3216128
    VIRIN: 170306-A-CK226-018
    Resolution: 1797x1198
    Size: 889.76 KB
    Location: TD
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship training in Chad during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Terrance Payton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    special operations
    training
    Chad
    Flintlock17

